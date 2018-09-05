FOURTH CONGRESS OF FDU-INKINGI HELD IN LOUVAIN IN BELGIUM

PRESS RELEASE

From the 1st to the 2nd September 2018, the FDU-Inkingi held their

fourth ordinary congress.

On behalf of the President of the Party Mrs. Ingabire Umuhoza Victoire

imprisoned in Rwanda, the Congress was opened by Second Vice President

Joseph Bukeye. He recalled that the Congress is held in difficult

circumstances because the RPF has arbitrarily imprisoned 12 of its

members, including the first Vice-President of the Party.

Furthermore, it is taking place at a time when Rwanda is characterized

by an unprecedented climate of insecurity that manifests itself in

public incitement to summary executions by senior Rwandan political and

military officials, the grapping of peasants’ land by the political and

military top brass and the control of the entire economy by the ruling

party.

The outgoing Committee then made a critical assessment of its mandate

which revealed that it had been largely positive. This assessment was

also considered positive by the Monitoring and Evaluation Commission,

which presented its report to the Congress.

The congress then analyzed the actions taken to achieve the objectives

that the outgoing committee had set itself. From the assessment the

congress was able to identify the political orientation that will serve

as references for the program of the next mandate.

Congress welcomed the climate of unity and solidarity that has

characterized the work of all Party structures. It then proceeded to the

approval of the amendments to its rules of procedure.

After the resignation of the outgoing Committee, the Electoral

Commission announced the candidates, before proceeding to the elections

of the new political bureau.

The results of the elections of the Political Bureau are as follows:

– President : Mrs. Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza

– First Vice-President : Mr. Boniface Twagirimana

– Second Vice-President : Mr. Justin Bahunga

– Third Vice-President : Mr. Placida Kayumba

– First Secretary General : Mr. Sylvain Sibomana

– Second Secretary General : Mr. Fidèle Kabera

– Treasurer : Mr. Boniface Mbonigaba

– Assistant Treasurer : Miss Léonille Gasengayire

After the election of the Political Bureau, the commissioners were

proposed and approved by the Congress. The Congress then elected the

members of the Specialist Commissions.

Delegates listened attentively to the contributions of civil society

guests who all praised the collaboration between political parties and

collaboration between FDU-Inkingi and civil society.

They appreciated the democratic process witnessed at FDU-INKINGI. Civil

society representatives promised delegates to support any initiative

that promotes equitable justice in Rwanda.

In his address, Mr. Bahunga Justin thanked the outgoing committee,

including his predecessor Mr. Bukeye Joseph and his team. He also

thanked the delegates for their active and serene participation in the

work of the Congress. He called on the congressmen to become fully

involved in party operations to accelerate the liberation of the Rwandan

people from the yoke and oppression of the RPF.

Conviction and determination will lead to victory.

Done at Louvain on September 2, 2018

Fidèle Kabera

2nd Secretary General

Contact:

Justin Bahunga,

FDU-Inkingi VP2

Contacts: info@fdu-rwanda.com

Phone: +44-7988-883-576