FOURTH CONGRESS OF FDU-INKINGI HELD IN LOUVAIN IN BELGIUM

PRESS RELEASE
From the 1st to the 2nd September 2018, the FDU-Inkingi held their
fourth ordinary congress.
On behalf of the President of the Party Mrs. Ingabire Umuhoza Victoire
imprisoned in Rwanda, the Congress was opened by Second Vice President
Joseph Bukeye. He recalled that the Congress is held in difficult
circumstances because the RPF has arbitrarily imprisoned 12 of its
members, including the first Vice-President of the Party.
Furthermore, it is taking place at a time when Rwanda is characterized
by an unprecedented climate of insecurity that manifests itself in
public incitement to summary executions by senior Rwandan political and
military officials, the grapping of peasants’ land by the political and
military top brass and the control of the entire economy by the ruling
party.
The outgoing Committee then made a critical assessment of its mandate
which revealed that it had been largely positive. This assessment was
also considered positive by the Monitoring and Evaluation Commission,
which presented its report to the Congress.
The congress then analyzed the actions taken to achieve the objectives
that the outgoing committee had set itself. From the assessment the
congress was able to identify the political orientation that will serve
as references for the program of the next mandate.
Congress welcomed the climate of unity and solidarity that has
characterized the work of all Party structures. It then proceeded to the
approval of the amendments to its rules of procedure.
After the resignation of the outgoing Committee, the Electoral
Commission announced the candidates, before proceeding to the elections
of the new political bureau.
The results of the elections of the Political Bureau are as follows:
– President : Mrs. Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza
– First Vice-President : Mr. Boniface Twagirimana
– Second Vice-President : Mr. Justin Bahunga
– Third Vice-President : Mr. Placida Kayumba
– First Secretary General : Mr. Sylvain Sibomana
– Second Secretary General : Mr. Fidèle Kabera
– Treasurer : Mr. Boniface Mbonigaba
– Assistant Treasurer : Miss Léonille Gasengayire
After the election of the Political Bureau, the commissioners were
proposed and approved by the Congress. The Congress then elected the
members of the Specialist Commissions.
Delegates listened attentively to the contributions of civil society
guests who all praised the collaboration between political parties and
collaboration between FDU-Inkingi and civil society.
They appreciated the democratic process witnessed at FDU-INKINGI. Civil
society representatives promised delegates to support any initiative
that promotes equitable justice in Rwanda.
In his address, Mr. Bahunga Justin thanked the outgoing committee,
including his predecessor Mr. Bukeye Joseph and his team. He also
thanked the delegates for their active and serene participation in the
work of the Congress. He called on the congressmen to become fully
involved in party operations to accelerate the liberation of the Rwandan
people from the yoke and oppression of the RPF.
Conviction and determination will lead to victory.
Done at Louvain on September 2, 2018
Fidèle Kabera
2nd Secretary General
Contact:
Justin Bahunga,
FDU-Inkingi VP2
Contacts: info@fdu-rwanda.com
Phone: +44-7988-883-576
