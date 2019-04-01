Genocide of Fulani (or Fulbe) of Mali and Demonstration in front of the CBC House in Montreal, Canada.

The whole world will never forget what happened this Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the village of Ogossagou in central Mali. In fact, militia members of the Dogon ethnic group, heavily armed, massacred at least 160 people of the Peule ethnic group, including pregnant women, women, children and elderly people. It is an ethnic cleansing altogether. It is also one of the bloodiest killings this West African country would have known since its independence in 1960. We lack words to describe this situation of terrible cruelty. During this deadly expedition, the villagers of Ogossagou, who are above all human beings, suffered butchery, carnage, decimation, extermination, slaughter and slaughter. It is also said that there were people burned alive and cases of extreme torture during this deadly dead assailant. Subsequently, the Malian army accomplice of this HOLOCAUST, came as usual, to count the victims.

So far, there have been no reports of any serious arrests or charges against these barbaric and genocidal militias. They would simply be free like air while waiting to commit other ethnic cleansing or atrocities in other Fulani villages. All indications are that the President of the Republic of Mali, Mr. Ibrahima Boubacar Keita known as IBK and his army would be the sponsors and moral leaders of this GENOCIDE Peul (Foulbés) of his country. Many other bloody killings of these same Fulani have taken place since he came to power. It is mainly the only ethnic group (Fulani) who is targeted by these mass murders, planned, organized and executed by militia supported by the army, under the command of the tenant of the palace of Kulouba. This cannibal of modern times, does not stop flowing river of blood from women, pregnant women, children and old people since he is in power. It is high time that international justice became interested in him and his lieutenants, so that they would be prosecuted and heavily punished for their crimes against humanity.

We invite Canadian human rights organizations as well as the Barreau du Québec and Canada to participate in the ongoing investigation to punish those responsible for this ethnocide, which the Fulani of Mali have been victims of for years. We want to put an end to this matricide so that this people of nomads can live properly in the country of their ancestors, like the other ethnic groups of this country.

Also, we invite everyone including all the good wills without any distinction as well as the Canadian, Quebec and international media to come to protest against the GENOCIDE of the Fulani in progress in Mali. As a result, we will gather this Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 noon in Montreal at the Berri-UQAM metro exit. Then, a march will begin at 1 pm and it will end in front of Radio-Canada’s house.

Thank you for responding to our call and the pleasure of seeing many people at this meeting.

DATED at Montreal, this Saturday, MARCH 30, 2019

African associations in Canada

Contact :

Gondiel Ka (Columnist)

Gondielka@hotmail.com