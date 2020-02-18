GUTABAZA : SOS Innocent people dying in Rwanda

A young gospel singer has just been assassinated in Rwanda under police custody. This is following his imprisonment.

Crime = Writing and releasing a song that the government did not like.

The message in the song was one of reconciliation and acknowledging victims of mass killings and genocide who the Government of Rwanda has worked very hard to keep hidden and unknown.

Peter Mutabaruka Twitter @Pete_SM Link to Kizito Mihiogo song:

https://youtu.be/4mmS3s5XnWo

