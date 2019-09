Rwanda and Ugandan officials on Monday held a one-day meeting in Kigali to come up with a solution to end the ongoing impasse in relations between the two countries.

Rwanda’s Minister of State Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe and Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa address the media at the end of the First Meeting of the Ad-Hoc Commission for the Implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda an Uganda.