HISTORY OF THE IDEOLOGICAL EXTREMISM AND THE ARISTOCRATIC OLIGARCHY OF THE RPF IN RWANDA.

In the beginning of the settlement history of Rwanda there were Hutu mother queens from Abasinga and Abazigaba Clans. As Abega Clansmen always seek to amass all the reins of power for themselves, they did all their possible to oust Hutu mother queens. In so doing, Abega clanswomen took to being mother queens and Abanyiginya Clansmen had to inherit the throne successively from generation to generation. However, the Nyiginya Clansmen’s inheritance of the throne did not please Abega Clansmen at all. When King Rwabugili climbed up on the throne, the intrigue turned to the nastiest. Abega Clansmen plotted to the best of their imagination to mount a coup against the legitimate king and this conflict climaxed in the Rucunshu War (1896) which took the lives of numerable Nyiginya Clansmen including the King himself (Mibambwe Rutalindwa) and lots of Hutu as well.

The fact that Abega Clansmen are obsessed with the craving for power based on subjugating the Hutu began centuries ago but this took another degree of cruelty on a gradual basis because there are Abanyiginya Clansmen who were assassinated and exiled on Kagame’s orders during and after the so-called Liberation War (1990-1994) by RPF/RPA while none of Abega clansmen or a close relative of Paul Kagame were condemned to such an awful fate.

The ideas of extremism possessed by the aristocratic oligarchy of the RPF are one of the execrable maladies afflicting Rwandan society. Men who agree to that ideological extremism which is far different from democratic principles shed the blood of innocents and commit lots of grave offences, but the gravest sin they commit is to give the Tutsi both a bad name and an unpopular label among world communities. This group of RPF extremists killed two Hutu presidents (Melchior Ndadaye and Cyprien Ntaryamira) of Burundi, one Hutu President in Rwanda (Juvenal Habyarimana), one Bantu President in D.R of Congo (Laurent Désiré Kabila) and missed a putsch against a Hutu president (Pierre Nkurunziza) in Burundi on 13 May 2015.

The word “extremism” as to the leadership style of Abega Clansmen has a graver image because it targeted to take power over after exterminating another people. It is ethnic ideology which is much worse than what we merely can call extremism today. Nowadays, the administration of the KAGAME-RPF System revolves around the ideology of trampling Hutu citizens down and possibly eliminate them. What happened where all the Hutu were hunted animally in DRC and in Kibeho Refugees’ Camp, etc show that the ferocity which the RPF exerted far exceeds the ordinary meaning of “extremism”.

Many people regarded as dignitaries from the western world equate the ideological extremism of the RPF oligarchs with the fact that they claim to be genocide survivors. It is in that context that lots of western brains back the sanguinary regime of the RPF and contribute to the elongation of an apartheid regime that rampantly exterminates all nationals who don’t submit to its inhuman agendas.

The oligarchy of the RPF and its ideological extremism is not something new in Rwandan history, but it’s rather a practice that has existed in Rwanda from the eleventh century since the power takeover by Nyiginya Dynasty spearheaded by the first Tutsi monarch Gihanga Ngomijana onward to the revolution of 1959 when the Hutu intelligentsia aided by the Roman Catholic Church and the Belgians overthrew the Tutsi monarchy. The Nyiginya Dynasty mounted on the throne after massacring Hutu kinglets who administered historical regions of Rwanda. Then since 1090 AD to 1959 AD, the Nyiginya Dynasty institutionalized the myth of “born with seeds” meaning that they were born kings and nobody else could become king unless they descended from the Nyiginya royal family. The same thing applies in today’s Rwanda. Nobody can get any position in the country’s governance whether it is through nomination or election unless they are designated by the Kagame-RPF System.

The ideological extremism of the RPF ruling party aims at minimizing the detrimental effect of Kagame’s war crimes and genocide perpetrated against Rwandan Hutu from 1990 up to the present day. That’s why the Kagame-RPF System brandishes the 1994 genocide against Tutsi and holds it as a weapon to consolidate its power while it was all triggered by Kagame who shot down two Hutu presidents in the jet of French make Falcon 50 registration number 9XR-NN on April 6, 1994. For the RPF, utilizing both terror and ideological extremism is the tactic to gain political privileges and lay monopolistic hands on the country’s economy.

This undemocratic group of Tutsi extremists guided by the spread of terror among Rwandans is the most dangerous thing to the country and it aims at perpetuating the ills of the Nyiginya royal dynasty. Members of this group are the most cunning people ignorant of the karma. They are very dishonest people who are capable of dissembling and pretend to be patriotically fervent, but in the truth they are morally evil and the worst criminals.

Historically, the Tutsis are the authors of ethnic strife in Rwanda. Tutsi patriarchs conquered Bahutu lands by guile and blood. They used their women to drag Hutu kinglets in their nets and they completed the errands with blood and sword. The usual saying of the slap beaten in Byimana to stretch out its echoes in Nyabikenke is used by Tutsi extremists as an aggressive event produced by Hutu Rwandans against their Tutsi fellow countrymen in 1959 while it was a purely Tutsi-conceived plan that failed to materialize. This is similar to the genocide of 1994 imputed to all Hutu citizens although it is clear that it was planned by a power-hungry group of RPF Tutsi extremists chaired by Paul Kagame. However, this evil plan became a success and things did not turn out as badly as in 1959. The spark of the revolution of 1959 lit out of the plan of Tutsi royalists who wanted to assassinate Mbonyumutwa as to his prominent role in the struggle for change. The Chief of Ndiza Chieftaincy lied to Mbonyumutwa that they had a meeting at the territorial headquarters so that they might kill him on the way. At this time, the youths of the King’s Party UNAR assaulted Mbonyumutwa and tried to beat him but he defeated them. When Mbonyumutwa arrived at his home on Ndiza Mount where he administered as Subchief, people gathered around him asking how the meeting took place at the territorial headquarters. Mbonyumutwa told his hearers that the Chief lied to him and how Tutsi youths wanted to harm him on his way. The people saw that it was a plot to kill their Subchief and they decided to go to the Chief why he lied to Mbonyumutwa. All Tutsi subchiefs had gathered at the Chief and when they saw mob coming towards them, they were upset thinking that the mob would grasp weapons from the Chief’s nearby arsenal and slaughter everybody there. Then, they set the arsenal aflame. As people in Chief’s vicinity saw that the Chief’s home was burning, they thought it was done by the mob and they each began to Tutsi’s houses beginning by the houses of those who had caused a lot of troubles. This is how the saying became famous that Mbonyumutwa was beaten a slap in Bukomero and the slap echoed on Ndiza. Factually, it is evident that the plan boomeranged on its architects. One may pause to ask some questions: Why did the Chief decide to lie to Mbonyumutwa? Why did Tutsi Subchiefs gathered at the Chief’s home while the latter had sent Mbonyumutwa to the territorial headquarters? What was the arsenal for? This quite resembles what happened in 1994 when the jet that was carrying President Juvenal Habyarimana was shot down by the RPF and right away the RPF accelerated their actions to kill and capture different parts of the country. In 1972-73 Burundian Tutsi committed genocide against Burundian Hutu. The tensions escalated on 20 October 1993 when Kagame aided by the boss of USAID in Kampala Mr. Atwood journeyed to Bujumbura and he had President Melchior Ndadaye brought to him by Major Jean Bikomagu and Kagame cut him to pieces. This was in the plan to sabotage Hutu administration in Burundi in order to control their capacity to intervene on the side of their fellow Hutus who were being massacred by RPF fighters since October 1, 1990. During Arusha Peace Accords, President Habyarimana showed his good will to bring peace but the group of extremist Tutsi of RPF violated the accords and assassinated Habyarimana knowing well that his death might result in interethnic massacre. Paul Kagame wanted to massacre the Tutsi as bridge to power, but he also aimed at killing as many Hutu as possible. Therefore, genocide was perpetrated against Hutu and Tutsi were a means to achieve it. Hutu did not get slain because it was amid war but they were in the target of exterminatation even in war-free zones only because they were born Hutu. Who protects this groups of extremist Tutsi summed up in KAGAME-RPF System from prosecution for genocide and other international crimes? According to Professor Charles Kambanda, Kagame and his western backers almost succeeded in covering up Kagame’s insane massacres in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Why? Because the brutal war in which Kagame butchered countless Hutu, Tutsi, Twa and foreigners in Rwanda before during and after the 1994 massacres — improperly called Tutsi genocide — was sponsored by some Western superpowers for those western countries’ “strategic interests” in the Great Lakes Region of Africa. When the famous iron-lady ICTR prosecutor was ready to prosecute Kagame and his RPF/RPA suspects for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, President Bush ordered the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda to stop any and all proceedings against Kagame because Kagame was a US strategic ally. The then ICTR Prosecutor, Carla Del Ponte told President Bush off, “Justice requires prosecuting all parties responsible for the 1994 massacres in Rwanda, including Kagame”. President Bush felt offended and ordered the iron-lady prosecutor to resign. President Bush ordered the United Nations Security Council to appoint an ICTR prosecutor who had to pledge never to prosecute Kagame for the 1994 massacres, refer to Carla Del Ponte’s Memoir. The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda did not prosecute Kagame and his RPF/RPA deadly assassins for their role in the 1994 massacres because Kagame and his assassins are innocent. The ICTR turned a blind eye on Kagame’s 1994 massacres because the US did not want Kagame to be prosecuted. That’s the absurd ICTR legacy. As if to prove Kagame’s inclination to commit genocide and other international crimes, UN investigators in DRC found “credible evidence that Kagame committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and, possibly, genocide”. The UNSC adopted that report as it is, including the proposal that the UNSC creates an international criminal tribunal to prosecute those crime. Until now, the UNSC has never followed up on its own adopted UN Mapping Report. That’s the sham international criminal justice is. The US, UK and other western “allies” did a lot to fight the report that accuses Kagame of genocide and other international crimes because Kagame is an agent of destruction in the Great Lakes Region of Africa for some Western countries. It’s offensive to the innocent people that perished during the 1994 massacres of Rwanda to have Kagame preside over commemoration of the massacres he himself perpetrated. Of course, the bogus Tutsi genocide propaganda was packaged for the single purpose of covering up some of Kagame and his western sponsors’ roles in one of the worst massacres humanity has ever witnessed. Despite the fact that the foundation of the Kagame regime is laid on innumerable crimes against humanity and genocide, it is internationally praised for economic progress despite its development in separateness. It is a sad thing to see that so far some of the world’s dignataries still doubt that the Kagame administration is founded on Hutu-Tutsi ethnic segregation in which it gets most of its empowerment. Apart from the members of the RPF aristocracy whose conscience has gone dormant as a result of unpunished crimes they have perpetrated, other Rwandans are well aware that the government of the RPF owes its daily survival to unceasingly supplied effort to promote the hatred between Hutu and Tutsi in order to reach ‘KAGAME-RPF System’s ends of divide and rule’. To further its segregationist policies, the regime of the RPF infringes upon people’s freedom of assembly and association. In fact, in today’s Rwanda any association that connects Hutu together basing on the historical events they’ve been through is squarely not permitted. In the mindset of the RPF, any endeavor to create such an association would appeal to genocide ideology and this is punished by prison or extrajudicial execution. Examples: ▶You cannot create an association or a cooperative in the name of former Hutu refugees who lived in refugees’ camps in eastern Congo like Mugunga, Kayindo, Kibumba, Katale, etc. ▶You cannot create an association that gathers the survivors of Tingitingi massacres and other sites that knew horrible massacres against Hutu refugees on the vastness of the Congolese forests. ▶You cannot found an association of orphans and widows victims of the 1990-94 war. Never! Such types of associations above-mentioned would bring Hutu together and can never be registered officially because their names would evoke memories of crimes and evils perpetrated by the RPF which it seeks to cover at all costs. When associations like these happen to be created abroad and do political activities as #Jambo_asbl, the RPF feels offended and fights them with all its might because in its extremist ideology the Hutu have no right to assembly and association unless it is for the sake of RPF’s political interests. The RPF practices this social injustice in its long agenda to alienate, to brainwash and to silence the Hutu completely and definitively so that they won’t rise and shine any more. The politically corrupt government of the RPF fears that the Hutu may assemble to conquer its ultradictatorship and regain their encroached rights because RPF thinks that out of such associations the Hutu can utter their life’s sorrows and this would lead to the whirlwinds of revolt that would shake the foundations of RPF’s power. On the other side, exclusively Tutsi associations are everywhere. There are associations solely made up with Tutsi basing on the history they’ve been through. Examples: ▶Association of Rwandan Tutsi who studied at Collège Saint Albert in Bujumbura. ▶Association of Tutsi who lived in Nakivale Refugees’ Camp, Uganda. ▶Ndabaga Association (an association of women who fought during RPF/RPA’s liberation war of 1990-94). ▶Associations of Tutsi survivors of the 1994 ethnic cleansing (IBUKA, AERG, GAERG, AVEGA AGAHOZO, KANYARWANDA, BARAKABAHO, INDANGAMIRWA, etc). You cannot join any of these associations unless you are Tutsi. These associations receive public funds and work freely. ▶Association of Liberation War casualties. Etc. The matter is not that these Tutsi-owned associations exist because it is their right to create associations referring to their history. However, what matters is that Hutu do not have the same rights as well. For Hutu, doing anything like this would amount to genocide negationism, genocide ideology and so on genocide-related crimes serious enough to be prosecuted. And this is RPF’s genocidal mechanism aiming at reducing the Hutu to nobodies. It is too a powerful dynamite that urgently ought to be defused! All enlightened Rwandans should oppose themselves to RPF’s bad ideology of exterminating the Hutu to such extent that the latter are denied the right to education and to land cultivation as if they are not Rwandan nationals! Written by: Jean Rukika A London-based independent activist Friday, 5 October 2018