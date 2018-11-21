Washington, November 19, 2018

His Excellency UN Secretary General,

Excellences SADC countries’ representatives,

Hutu refugees in the DRC deserve protection by international

humanitarian law.

The opposition political platform composed Amahoro PC, FDU-Inkingi, PDP

Imanzi, PS Imberakuri and RNC, is petrified by the lack of humanity

MONUSCO, an UN agency allegedly paid billions to bring peace to the

Great Lakes region, in its conduct towards starving Hutu refugees most

of whom are children and women and the elderly. These refugees fled into

the compound of MONUSCO when Congolese armed forces raided their camp of

Kanyabayonga in the morning of the 16th November 2018. They found no

humanity with MONUSCO. Unable to push them out of the compound, MONUSCO

put a fence around them. They now sleep in open air under the tropical

rain while the Congolese armed forces are under shelter in the refugee

camp where they have ransacked the refugees’ property in preparation to

pick them from MONUSCO. For the last two days, they are under the rain

with no food or drinking water. We have learnt that the most vulnerable

has started to faint.

The overall aim is to force them to return to Rwanda. We would like to

recall that these refugees consist of ex- FDLR fighters who laid down

their arms and their families, under an agreement reached between them,

SADC, MONUSCO and the DRC government. The term of the agreement

stipulated that there would be negotiations between the Rwandan

government and refugees, overseen by SADC. The refugees would be given a

choice between a peaceful and orderly return to Rwanda and a relocation

to a third country. The Rwandan government did not want to be a party to

such an agreement and instead MONUSCO and the RDC government seem to

have agreed to hand them.

We have learnt that around 2013 refugees who were hunted down, rounded

up by the Congolese armed forces and detained in Lisala prison in former

Equateur province, were handed over to the Rwandan repressive regime on

November 17, 2018.

This is again another sign of lack of humanity by the UN institutions

towards the Rwandan people: In 1994, the UN pulled out its troops from

Rwanda instead of protecting the Tutsi who were being killed; the UN

troops looked on when internally displaced people of Kibeho were being

killed by the Rwandan army; in 1996, the UN looked on when the UN

protected Hutu refugees’ camps were being destroyed and refugees were

hunted down in the tropical forests of the Congo, an estimated 200,000

were slaughtered by the Rwandan army. These refugees being pushed back

are families that escaped this slaughter in 1996.

It defeats all sense of humanity, if proven true, to see MONUSCO fencing

off starving children, women and the elderly, impatiently waiting to be

herded and handed over to the army regime that they escaped from.

This cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment prohibited by article 5 of

the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that “no one shall be

subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or

punishment”; article 3 of the European Convention on human rights,

states in the same way, as torture is prohibited by the Conventions

International. Such acts also constitute a violation of international

human rights law and international humanitarian law i.e. “deliberate

starvation as a means of achieving political goals” and the violation of

the UN Convention relating to the status of refugees that prohibits

forceful return of refugees to countries of origin.

We appeal to the UN, SADC and the DRC government, signatory to the

agreement to stop this inhumanity. We appeal to the international

Committee of the Red Cross to intervene and assist the starving

refugees. We call on all peace-loving people and organisations condemn

this uncivilised behaviour. We call on all African government and human

rights organisations to use their influence to end this unhuman and

degrading treatment of these refugees.

We would like to reiterate that only dialogue between the government of

Rwanda and the opposition can bring durable peace and security in Rwanda

and the Great Lakes Region. Quick fixes of shutting down the opposition

or forced repatriation are a poor option.

Yours sincerely

Jerome Nayigiziki,

Current Chairman of P5 Platform.

contact: acteur.changement@gmail.com

CC:

– African Union

– Members of the security Council

– International committee of the red cross

– Amnesty International

– Human Rights Watch