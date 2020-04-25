Is Kagame a small boy that Trump does not recall

General Paul Kagame broadcasted that he and US President Donald Trump held a “good” discussion. According to Kagame, he and Trump discussed “our good relationship, and the support he personally, and his administration are extending to Rwanda to combat the #COVID19 pandemic.” Kagame said this a Tweet posted at 11:42 AM on April 25, 2020. There is one small problem. Trump tweeted at 10:10 AM April 25, 2020 that he “Just spoke to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia. His Country needs Ventilators, and the U.S. is in good position to help him. We will!” Kagame does not appear anywhere. What is happening here? Either Kagame is lying or he is a small boy that Trump does not recall. This is embarrassing.