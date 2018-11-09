Judi Rever on her award-nominated investigation In Praise of Blood

Prize jurors Michael Harris, Donna Bailey Nurse, and Joel Yanofsky talk about Canadian writer Judi Rever’s In Praise of Blood, a chronicle of the largely unreported and cynically discounted view of the Rwandan genocide.

Rever meticulously documents a chapter in recent history that is as complicated as it is dismaying.

In making her case, she risks everything to expose the crimes of Rwanda’s current brutal government.

An undeniably important story told by a remarkably brave writer.

Rever was nominated for the Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Nonfiction Prize for this book.

This video was produced by White Pine Pictures for the 2018 Writers’ Trust Awards event.