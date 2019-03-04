By David Himbara

Generals Joseph Nzabamwita (top left), Fred Ibingira (top right) and Emmanuel Ruvusha.

Reports indicate General Paul Kagame has placed three military generals under house arrest. These are Joseph Nzabamwita, Fred Ibingira and Emmanuel Ruvusha.

This development confirms that Kagame closure of Rwanda-Uganda border is taking a heavy toll on Rwandans of all walks of life.

Nzabamwita is the Secretary-General of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS). Ibingira is Rwanda’s fourth top officer with the rank of a full General. Ruvusha holds a rank of Major General.

It is further reported that General Ibingira’s wife was stopped at Kigali International Airport and her passport confiscated. Stay tuned.