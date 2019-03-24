Kagame Boasted Tshisekedi Would Visit Rwanda. Tshisekedi Went To Uganda Instead. Kagame Must Wait.

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame is desperately looking for a friend among fellow heads of state in the Great Lakes Region and beyond. Currently, he has none. Zero.

So recently, Kagame made noise that DRC President Felix Tshisekedi would soon visit Rwanda.

Kagame’s Foreign Minister, Richard Sezibera proclaimed that President Tshisekedi “will be decently welcomed.” Tshisekedi just jetted to Uganda instead.

According to Uganda’s announcement, Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Tshisekedi discussed trade, regional security and other areas of bilateral interest to Uganda and DR Congo.

I am 100% sure the two men discussed Kagame’s insane border closure. Evidently, Kagame remains friendless.