Kagame Border Closure Has Ruined Rwandan Transporters That Served The Uganda/Kenya Route

By David Himbara

The East African is the first newspaper to analyze the impact of General Paul Kagame’s border closure on Rwandan businesses. The paper’s research on cross-border bus companies shows that the companies have incurred massive losses on the Rwanda-Uganda-Kenya route since February 27, 2019, when Kagame closed the border. Here are The East African findings:

Trinity Express, a Kigali-based bus company with over 10 buses now deploys only one on the Kigali-Kampala route. Only foreign nationals, but not Rwandans, use Trinity Express services. Previously, the company did more than 20 trips a day. Now, it can only manage one a trip a day.

Simba Coach, which plied the Kigali-Nairobi via Kampala suspended 3 of its 7 bus fleet on the route.

Mash Poa, Modern Coast and Jaguar Express are limited to carrying only foreigners.The three companies have also had to cancel or reduce frequency of travels, leaving a section of their fleet idle.

Good job — The East African. You are the only real news organization in Rwanda.