Kagame Can Learn Regional Integration From Gorillas – They Defied Him And Crossed Into Uganda😂

General Paul Kagame has locked his compatriots inside Rwanda for the past eight months – Rwandans risk being shot if they cross into Uganda. But the gorillas have defied Kagame. Apparently, 20 gorillas from the Hirwa family crossed the border into Uganda. The Hirwa family crossed from the northern part of Rwanda in Kinigi, and are now camped in Mgahinga, Uganda. As Buzz.Travel nicely put it, “the EAC leaders can borrow a leaf from the Hirwa family and the rest of the gorillas toward integration…” Hopefully, Kagame will learn from Hirwa family and open the common border with Uganda.😂

