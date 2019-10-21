Kagame Did Not Win Nobel Prize But Received Medals From Côte d’Ivoire & Central African Republic 😂

By David Himbara

Kagame scored twice in October 2019 – wining medals in Côte d’Ivoire and in Central African Republic.

General Paul Kagame will do anything to receive any kind of award. He hunts for medals on full time basis revealing a chronic attention-seeking condition. I am no psychologist but this gentleman most certainly shows severe symptoms of psychological distress. He will never become a Nobel laureate, but will hunt for any cheap medal as if his life depended on it. Kagame’s latest medal collection took place in Côte d’Ivoire and Central African Republic. He scored twice is a single month of October 2019.

Below are some of Kagame’s medals collected between 2003 and 2019 totaling thirty one

March 2003 – awarded Global Leadership by the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO). April 2005 – awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor Laws by the University of the Pacific in the United States. September 2005 – awarded the Andrew Young Medal for Capitalism and Social Progress by Georgia State University in the United States. September 2005 – awarded the African National Achievement Award by the Africa-America Institute in the USA. April 2006 – Kagame was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Oklahoma Christian University in the USA. May 2006 and July 2007 – ICT Africa Award, for organizations and individuals that have demonstrated excellence in promoting the use of ICTs for the overall development of the African continent. August 2007 – given the Hands Off Cain Award for his role in ending the death penalty in his country. November 2007 – Kagame was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor in Law by the University of Glasgow in Scotland. December 2007 – given the African Gender Award in Dakar, Senegal for his role in promoting gender equality in Rwanda. March 2009 – awarded “The Distinction of the Grand Cordon in the Most Venerable Order of the Knighthood of Pioneers” by Liberia’s President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the highest honour in Liberia. June 2009 – awarded the Children’s Champion Award by the US Fund for UNICEF for Promoting Children’s Rights. September 2009 – awarded the International Peace Medal from Saddleback Church for his support and role in the P.E.A.C.E. plan. September 2009 – given the Clinton Global Citizen Award in recognition of his leadership in public service that has improved the lives of people of Rwanda. November 2009 – presented with the ‘Most Innovative People Award for Economic Innovation’ at the Lebanon2020 Summit. May 2010 – awarded ‘Lifetime Leadership Award for Development and Equality’ by Rwandan Women in recognition of his efforts in developing the nation and promoting equality amongst Rwandans. May 2010 – received the Rwanda Convention Association (RCA) Award of Excellence in recognition of his role in steering Rwanda towards a knowledge-based economy and promotion of the private sector. June 2010 – Kagame was awarded the prestigious ‘Energy Globe Award’ on the occasion of World Environment Day celebrated in Kinigi, Rwanda. July 2010 – Rwanda International Network Association (RINA) awarded Kagame for his continuous efforts in the promotion of Education. September 2010 – British Magazine New Statesman included Paul Kagame on the list of “The World’s 50 Most Influential Figures 2010″ in 49th place. November 2010 – Kagame was presented the “Grand Croix – Ordre de merit du Benin” the country’s highest national award. The decoration is awarded exclusively to personalities of the rank of Head of State in recognition of outstanding achievement or to express esteem. June 2011 – President Kagame was awarded the Chello Foundation Humanitarian Award 2011 for his “outstanding leadership of the Republic of Rwanda since 1994″. September 2011 – THE International Olympic Committee (IOC) awarded Kagame with the 2010 IOC award for ‘Inspiring Young People’ around the world. November 2011 – AERG (Association des Etudiants Rescapes du Genocide) recognized Kagame for his efforts and courage to stop the Genocide as he led the Rwanda Patriotic Army. January 2012 – awarded the most Excellent Order of the Peal of Africa and the Grand Master by Uganda. April 2012 – awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by William Penn University in USA. May 2013 – Oxford African Growth Award was awarded to Kagame by Saïd Business School. May 2014 – given the World Telecommunication and Information Society Award. July 2016 – awarded the Gender Champion Award by the African Women Movement. December 2018 – Awarded for the African Of The Year by Forbes Africa. October 2019 – recognized by the 8th CGECI Academy (Confédération Générale des Entreprises de Côte d’Ivoire). October 2019 – awarded the Grand Croix de la Reconnaissance as well as the key of the City of Bangui, Central African Republic.

Stay tuned – more cheap awards head for the Rwandan dictator.