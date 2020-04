On Monday, April 27, 2020, General Paul Kagame was asked about Kizito Mihigo’s death under police custody. Instead of answering the question, Kagame deployed what I may term question dodging — a rhetorical technique known as intentional avoidance of answering a question. Kagame ended his non-answer by posing a question of his own in these words: ”Can we put this question to rest”? The answer is no.