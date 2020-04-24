Kagame Donates US$1,000,000, And Calls For The Opening Of The African Continental Free Trade Area By July

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame is getting more bizarre by the day. On April 22, 2020, Kagame dropped two bombshells. First, he donated US$1,000,000 in the same month that he received a combined US$134.5 million emergency financing from the IMF and the World Bank to revive his collapsed economy. The IMF provided US$109.4 million and US$11 million, while the World Bank gave US$14 million. The IMF had concluded that “Covid19 has ground Rwanda’s economy to halt.”

Second, Kagame called for the opening of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) by July 2020. Here, Kagame has forgotten two things – he closed the common border with Uganda in February 2019. A year later, Covid19 closed most African borders. Evidently, Kagame is on another planet.