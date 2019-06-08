Kagame Ended His AWOL😂

By David Himbara

On June 7, 2019, General Paul Kagame’s AWOL ended. He resurfaced after one week of AWOL. Not only that. Rwandan taxpayers and the donors will be pleased to learn that their CEO Kagame finally chaired his third cabinet meeting in the last six months. This is an improvement indeed. Crucially, the cabinet approved the law determining state finances for the fiscal year 2019/2020 amounting to Frw 2,876,916,340,789. Put in another way, Rwanda’s budget for June 2019-June 2020 amounting to US$3 billion can now be implemented. An annual budget of US$3 billion in a population of 12 million is dismally tiny — but that is a topic for another day.

The cabinet meeting was also an opportunity for Kagame to do the things he loves — devotion to sports. The cabinet confirmed that the CECAFA KAGAME Cup Tournament will be held from July 7 to July 21, 2019 — and will hosted in Huye, Rubavu and City of Kigali. Meanwhile, the Umurenge Kagame Cup competition will be held on June 9, 2019 in Huye and Gisagara Districts.

Lastly, the cabinet approved the policy on ”National action plan on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives.” This, presumably, is in anticipation to Rwanda’s entry into the nuclear age.😂

Congratulations to General Kagame for ending AWOL.😂