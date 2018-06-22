Kagame Ends Brief Visit To Rwanda😂

By David Himbara
After spending five days in Rwanda from his Russian and Canadian trips, President Paul Kagame took off again. On June 21, 2018, he was in Ghana to attend a conference. In total, Kagame left Rwanda for overseas visits 19 times in past 6 months. That is an average of 3 trips per 1 month.
I asked a few people to come up with humorous lines to describe Kagame’s overseas trips. Here are the best four funny 😄 lines:
- Kagame has changed from being Africa’s digital President to aerial President.
- Kagame made a stopover in Rwanda to change his clothes and suitcases before proceeding to the next leg of his global tour.
- While Kagame is chilling in his presidential jet, haters and IBIGARASHA are wasting their time on social media.
- Kagame just landed at Kigali International Airport this morning. He is in Rwanda for a 5-day working visit.😂
- Kagame stopped in Rwanda to refuel his presidential jet with made-in-Rwanda jet fuel ⛽️ ⛽️ ⛽️.
- Kagame is Africa’s chairman so he must keep traveling because his bills are paid by the African Union.
