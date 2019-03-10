Kagame Finally Admits He Had Sendashonga Assassinated

By David Himbara

In his speech at the Leadership Retreat on March 9, 2019, General Paul Kagame explained how Uganda never stopped trying to undermine him since the 1990s.

In this speech Kagame said he was ready to “reveal secrets” about Uganda’s ill-intentions. One of the ”secrets” Kagame revealed was about Seth Sendashonga. It is in this context that Kagame revisited the story about Gérard Prunier, a French critic of the Kagame regime.

According to Kagame, Prunier in his book From Genocide to Continental War”, wrote that he (Prunier) met Sendashonga in Nairobi, Kenya in 1998, in presence of high ranking military officers from Uganda. The Uganda military officers were ready to give Sendashonga all the support he needed to get rid of the Kagame’s regime in Rwanda.

Then Kagame dropped a bombshell of his speech: Prunier ”wrote that this is the reason why Seth Sendashonga died, because he had crossed the line drawn by the Rwandan government”. In other words, Kagame is in total agreement with Prunier that he (Kagame) assassinated Shendashonga because he (Sendashonga) had crossed the line drawn by the Rwanda government.

We, of course, know that the killer of Sendashonga was a Rwandan embassy official who was caught red-handed. Kenya then broke off its diplomatic relations with Rwanda. Need we say more?