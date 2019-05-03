Kagame Government Delayed Or Abandoned Contracts Worth US$157 Million In 2018

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame fancies himself as running a highly effective administration. His government delayed or abandoned contracts worth US$157 million. Here is what the 2018 Auditor General’s Report explains the ugly realities:

”The audits identified that cases of delayed and abandoned contracts were still continuing in public entities. A total of 86 contracts valued at Frw 143,255,975,651 have been reported as either delayed or abandoned…

Contractors are not paid on time as contractually agreed resulting in delayed and abandoned contracts. There are also cases of poor project feasibility studies which lead to delay and abandonment of projects.

The above cases have resulted in increased cost of Government projects, significant delays in completion and lack of value for money for many Government projects.

The Frw143,255,975,651 converts into US$157 million. What a shame.