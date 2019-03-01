Kagame Government Issued A Travel Advisory To Rwandans Not To Travel To Uganda Due To Arrests And Torture

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame and his foreign minister Richard Sezibera

On March 1, 2019, General Paul Kagame’s foreign minister Richard Sezibera further inflamed the Rwanda-Uganda conflict. Shockingly, Sezibera announced via Twitter that ”Rwandans are strongly advised NOT to travel to Uganda due to ongoing arrests, harassment, torture.”

Through Twitter, therefore, the Kagame government issued a travel advisory against a neighboring state — Uganda. Rwanda and Uganda are both members of the East African Community (EAC) and Kagame is EAC’s current Chairman. Of the many responses to Minister Sezibera’s astonishing travel advisory, Giles Muhame’s was the most appropriate.

Muhame’s response was as follows: ”Hon Minister, what about 1m Rwandans living in Uganda? Do they also return home?” Exactly — that indeed is the question that Kagame and his foreign minister should address. Should the 1 million Rwandans living in Uganda return home, too?