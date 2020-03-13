Kagame Govt Says It Will Host CHOGM And Attract US$700M Investments From It Despite COVID19

The government of General Paul Kagame announced on March 13, 2020, that preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) are proceeding. Furthermore, the government says US$700 million investment and trade deals between Rwanda and foreign investors will be unveiled at CHOGM in June 2020 in Kigali. This is like an ostrich hiding its head in the sand. General Kagame and his government do not seem aware of the Coronavirus pandemic that is causing havoc around the world. Stay tuned.

