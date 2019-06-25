Kagame Had A Disastrous Interview With France24

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame had a terrible interview with France24. First, Kagame lied. He shamelessly denied that he ever called for setting a deadline to end Rwanda’s dependence on foreign aid. This is what Kagame said in 2016:

”It is better to face things the hard way and go straight to the heart of any problem. An example, is something we have been talking about for a long time, the issue of relying on others to pay for things that benefit us. It is really a question of dignity, our agaciro. Therefore, among the decisions of this Umushyikirano, we should resolve to set a deadline, which should come sooner rather than later, after which Rwanda will no longer be waiting for what others hand out to us.”

Second, Kagame completely went nuts when asked about the dismal human rights situation in Rwanda. Kagame finally met a real journalist who asked him real questions. As they say, if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.