Kagame, Handover Gafaranga and Sugira, The Implicated Karegeya Murderers

Karegeya will have the last laugh

By David Himbara

In South Africa, the law may be slow but it works. Five years have passed since Patrick Karegeya was murdered in Johannesburg. Karegeya had sought asylum in South Africa in 2008 after he had a fallout with the Rwandan ruler, General Paul Kagame. Karegeya was found dead in a hotel room at Michelangelo Towers in Sandton, Johannesburg, on New Year’s Eve, December 2013.

Finally, South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued warrants of arrest of the two main suspects — Ismael Gafaranga and Alex Sugira. The NPA is also in the process of applying for the extradition of Gafaranga and Sugira.

Kagame’s words may be about to haunt him. Shortly after the Karegeya murder, he did very little to distance yourself from the killing. This is what he said at a prayer breakfast on January 12, 2014:

”You can’t betray Rwanda and not get punished for it. Anyone, even those still alive, will reap the consequences. Anyone. It is a matter of time.”

Over to Kagame now. Will he handover Gafaranga and Sugira?