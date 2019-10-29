Kagame Hardly Lives In Rwanda -Three Reasons Why

The world traveller who rules by remote control from foreign capitals

By David Himbara

On October 28, 2019, General Paul Kagame jetted off from Rwanda again — this time to Doha, Qatar. Kagame had previously landed in Rwanda on October 16, 2019, after his tour to the Central African Republic (CAR), Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco since October 12, 2019. In other words, Kagame stayed in Rwanda for 12 days before taking off to Doha, Qatar on October 28, 2019.

Recall that prior to the Morocco-Cote d’Ivoire-CAR trip of 12–16 October, Kagame was not in Rwanda from September 18 to October 6, 2019. He was outside Rwanda for 19 days, travelling to Kenya, the USA, and Germany. Before jetting to Morocco on October 12, Kagame had stayed in Rwanda for only 6 days.

All in all, in 2019, Kagame has travelled outside Rwanda 45 times as follows:

  1. Doha, Qatar, October 28, 2019
  2. Sochi, Russia, October 23, 2019
  3. Bangui, CAR, October 15, 2019
  4. Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 14, 2019
  5. Marrakech, Morocco, October 12, 2019
  6. Bonn, Germany, October 4, 2019
  7. Seattle, USA, October 2, 2019
  8. New York, USA, September 22 — 26, 2019
  9. Nairobi, Kenya, September 18, 2019
  10. Brazzaville, Congo, September 10, 2019
  11. Yokohama, Japan, August 28, 2019
  12. Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019
  13. Luanda, Angola, August 21, 2019
  14. Windhoek, Namibia, August 19, 2019
  15. Lusaka, Zambia, August 11, 2019
  16. London, UK, July 23, 2019
  17. Luanda, Angola, July 12, 2019
  18. Niamey, Niger, July 7, 2019
  19. Gaborone, Botswana June 27, 2019
  20. Antananarivo, Madagascar, June 26, 2019
  21. Bruxelles, Belgium, June 17, 2019
  22. Abuja, Nigeria, June 11, 2019
  23. Libreville, Gabon, June 10, 2019
  24. Kinshasa, DR Congo, May 31, 2019
  25. Pretoria, South Africa, May 25, 2019
  26. Paris, France, May 17, 2019
  27. Los Angeles, USA, April 30, 2019
  28. San Francisco, USA, April 28, 2019
  29. Cairo, Egypt, April 23, 2019
  30. Saddleback, USA, April 14, 2019
  31. New York, USA, April 11, 2019
  32. Dakar, Senegal, April 2, 2019
  33. Luanda, Angola, March 30, 2019
  34. Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, March 7, 2019
  35. Cape Town, South Africa, March 5, 2019
  36. Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, March 1, 2019
  37. Charlotte, USA, February 28, 2019
  38. Munich, Germany, February 15, 2019
  39. Abu Dhabi, February 13, 2019
  40. Dubai, February 12, 2019
  41. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 9, 2019
  42. Arusha, Tanzania, February 1, 2019
  43. Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019
  44. Addis Ababa, January 17, 2019
  45. Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2019

Three Reasons why Kagame does not stay in Rwanda

So, what is going on here? There are three main reasons why Kagame barely lives in a country he rules. Here they are:

  1. Reason 1.Kagame is not able to fall asleep in Rwanda because he is deeply worried that someone will wipe him out. His violence has affected virtually every Rwandan, and Kagame imagines everyone is out to revenge if they have any slight chance. In Rwanda, Kagame has to keep moving and sleeping in different locations because of paranoia about his safety.
  2. Reason 2. Frequent travels outside Rwanda is a cash cow for Kagame via the accumulation of what is known as imprest cash. Imprest money is a petty cash system reserved for presidential travels which are replenished for each travel. This money running into millions a year is unaccounted for, and what is not used is never returned to the treasury.
  3. Reason 3. Kagame the president of Rwanda charters the Gulfstream 650 executive jet for his travels from Kagame the chairman of the ruling party and its business empire, Crystal Ventures Ltd. The more often Kagame travels, the richer Crystal Ventures Ltd.

Kagame is a living contradiction who is powerful but yet afraid, and supposedly Mr Clean, but yet most corrupt.

