Kagame Hardly Lives In Rwanda -Three Reasons Why

By David Himbara

On October 28, 2019, General Paul Kagame jetted off from Rwanda again — this time to Doha, Qatar. Kagame had previously landed in Rwanda on October 16, 2019, after his tour to the Central African Republic (CAR), Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco since October 12, 2019. In other words, Kagame stayed in Rwanda for 12 days before taking off to Doha, Qatar on October 28, 2019.

Recall that prior to the Morocco-Cote d’Ivoire-CAR trip of 12–16 October, Kagame was not in Rwanda from September 18 to October 6, 2019. He was outside Rwanda for 19 days, travelling to Kenya, the USA, and Germany. Before jetting to Morocco on October 12, Kagame had stayed in Rwanda for only 6 days.

All in all, in 2019, Kagame has travelled outside Rwanda 45 times as follows:

Doha, Qatar, October 28, 2019 Sochi, Russia, October 23, 2019 Bangui, CAR, October 15, 2019 Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 14, 2019 Marrakech, Morocco, October 12, 2019 Bonn, Germany, October 4, 2019 Seattle, USA, October 2, 2019 New York, USA, September 22 — 26, 2019 Nairobi, Kenya, September 18, 2019 Brazzaville, Congo, September 10, 2019 Yokohama, Japan, August 28, 2019 Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019 Luanda, Angola, August 21, 2019 Windhoek, Namibia, August 19, 2019 Lusaka, Zambia, August 11, 2019 London, UK, July 23, 2019 Luanda, Angola, July 12, 2019 Niamey, Niger, July 7, 2019 Gaborone, Botswana June 27, 2019 Antananarivo, Madagascar, June 26, 2019 Bruxelles, Belgium, June 17, 2019 Abuja, Nigeria, June 11, 2019 Libreville, Gabon, June 10, 2019 Kinshasa, DR Congo, May 31, 2019 Pretoria, South Africa, May 25, 2019 Paris, France, May 17, 2019 Los Angeles, USA, April 30, 2019 San Francisco, USA, April 28, 2019 Cairo, Egypt, April 23, 2019 Saddleback, USA, April 14, 2019 New York, USA, April 11, 2019 Dakar, Senegal, April 2, 2019 Luanda, Angola, March 30, 2019 Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, March 7, 2019 Cape Town, South Africa, March 5, 2019 Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, March 1, 2019 Charlotte, USA, February 28, 2019 Munich, Germany, February 15, 2019 Abu Dhabi, February 13, 2019 Dubai, February 12, 2019 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 9, 2019 Arusha, Tanzania, February 1, 2019 Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019 Addis Ababa, January 17, 2019 Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2019

Three Reasons why Kagame does not stay in Rwanda

So, what is going on here? There are three main reasons why Kagame barely lives in a country he rules. Here they are:

Reason 1.Kagame is not able to fall asleep in Rwanda because he is deeply worried that someone will wipe him out. His violence has affected virtually every Rwandan, and Kagame imagines everyone is out to revenge if they have any slight chance. In Rwanda, Kagame has to keep moving and sleeping in different locations because of paranoia about his safety. Reason 2. Frequent travels outside Rwanda is a cash cow for Kagame via the accumulation of what is known as imprest cash. Imprest money is a petty cash system reserved for presidential travels which are replenished for each travel. This money running into millions a year is unaccounted for, and what is not used is never returned to the treasury. Reason 3. Kagame the president of Rwanda charters the Gulfstream 650 executive jet for his travels from Kagame the chairman of the ruling party and its business empire, Crystal Ventures Ltd. The more often Kagame travels, the richer Crystal Ventures Ltd.

Kagame is a living contradiction who is powerful but yet afraid, and supposedly Mr Clean, but yet most corrupt.