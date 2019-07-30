Kagame Has Nothing To Teach Zimbabwe

Open Note to Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

By David Himbara

Dear Mr President Mnangagwa, I see that you sent your people on a study tour in Rwanda. You seem to imagine that Rwanda is impressive in doing business and attracting foreign investment.

Let me ask you a couple of questions, Mr. President. If Rwanda is so impressive, how can it is poorer than Zimbabwe? How come Rwanda is poorer than Haiti? Mr. President, Zimbabwe’s Gross National Income (GNI) per capita stands at US$1,790, which is double that of Rwanda at US$780. Haiti’s GNI is US$800. Haiti is considered to be a failed state but has a higher GNI than Rwanda. In the new World Bank classification, Zimbabwe is middle-income while Rwanda is low income.

President Mnangagwa, when I look at the 2018 World Bank’s human development index, I see that Zimbabwe is ranked 114 out of 157 countries. Guess how Rwanda is ranked, Sir. Rwanda is ranked 142nd out of 157 countries.

President Mnangagwa, I put it to you that Kagame’s Rwanda has nothing to teach Zimbabwe.