Kagame Has Signed A Nuclear Power Agreement With Russia😂

By David Himbara

On December 5, 2018, General Paul Kagame’s government signed an Inter-Governemntal Agreement with Russia for cooperation in the use of nuclear energy for ”peaceful purposes.”

This follows the Memorandum of Understanding the two countries signed in June 2018. The next stage is, among other things, the construction of nuclear power plants in Rwanda.

There is one small problem though. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, the cost estimate for building a nuclear plant rose to $9 billion per unit in 2008.

This is equivalent to Rwanda’s GDP which stood at $9.1 billion in 2017. We wish General Kagame good luck in his latest fantasy.😂