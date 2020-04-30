Kagame Held A Conversation With Museveni-Wonders Never Cease

On April 29, 2020, Uganda’s head of state, Yoweri Museveni, announced that he held a conversation with Rwanda’s General Paul Kagame. As Museveni explained, ”I had a very long discussion with H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E @PaulKagame regarding truck drivers.” Museveni added that the three agreed to ”have a common plan for truck drivers.” My question is — does this mean Rwanda has opened its common border with Uganda which Kagame closed on February 27, 2019? Wonders never cease.