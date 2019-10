Kagame Held Only 7 Cabinet Meetings But Made 42 Foreign Trips In 2019

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame does not live in Rwanda. He is an absentee dictator who runs Rwanda from foreign capitals. Kagame has held only 7 cabinet meetings versus 42 foreign trips in 2019. This is insane. The closest to Kagame’s lifestyle is Cameroon president Paul Biya who runs his country from a Geneva hotel. Kagame is in fact worse than Biya. The latter at least stays in one place – Switzerland. Kagame is all over the world from Cape Town to Bonn, from Tokyo to Seattle, and all in between.

Here are the 7 times Kagame convened cabinet meetings with his ministers in 2019:

October 10, 2019 July 29, 2019 June 24, 2019 June 7, 2019 April 24, 2019 April 3, 2019 January 28, 2019

But see how many foreign trips Kagame has made so far in the past 10 months – 42 trips outside Rwanda.

Here are Kagame’s foreign trips so far in 2019:

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 14, 2019 Marrakech, Morocco, October 12, 2019 Bonn, Germany, October 4, 2019 Seattle, USA, October 2, 2019 New York, USA, September 22–26, 2019 Nairobi, Kenya, September 18, 2019 Brazzaville, Congo, September 10, 2019 Yokohama, Japan, August 28, 2019 Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019 Luanda, Angola, August 21, 2019 Windhoek, Namibia, August 19, 2019 Lusaka, Zambia, August 11, 2019 London, UK, July 23, 2019 Luanda, Angola, July 12, 2019 Niamey, Niger, July 7, 2019 Gaborone, Botswana June 27, 2019 Antananarivo, Madagascar, June 26, 2019 Bruxelles, Belgium, June 17, 2019 Abuja, Nigeria, June 11, 2019 Libreville, Gabon, June 10, 2019 Kinshasa, DR Congo, May 31, 2019 Pretoria, South Africa, May 25, 2019 Paris, France, May 17, 2019 Los Angeles, USA, April 30, 2019 San Francisco, USA, April 28, 2019 Cairo, Egypt, April 23, 2019 Saddleback, USA, April 14, 2019 New York, USA, April 11, 2019 Dakar, Senegal, April 2, 2019 Luanda, Angola, March 30, 2019 Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, March 7, 2019 Cape Town, South Africa, March 5, 2019 Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, March 1, 2019 Charlotte, USA, February 28, 2019 Munich, Germany, February 15, 2019 Abu Dhabi, February 13, 2019 Dubai, February 12, 2019 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 9, 2019 Arusha, Tanzania, February 1, 2019 Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019 Addis Ababa, January 17, 2019 Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2019

Stay tuned – 2019 is not yet over.