Kagame in Congo again with the objective of repeating the massacres of refugees

Press release n° 016/ 2019/11/14

The Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (hereinafter RMDC-Ubumwe), has just learnt an alarming news that since yesterday, November 13, 2019, military troops have been positioned around the main Rwandan refugee camps in Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). These troops are primarily made of the Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF) members masquerading as Congolese soldiers with the objective of repeating the massacre of these refugees in similar fashion as in 1996-1998 as compiled in the UN Mapping Report:

(https://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countries/CF/Mapping2003-2015/2017CAR_Mapping_Report_EN.pdf).

On this occasion, the RMDC recaps that for the past 23 years, Rwandan refugees in DRC have been subjected to murder and all forms of violations, in the total indifference of both the UN forces (MONUSCO) – that have been on ground since 1999 – and of the entire international community. However, under the Congolese law and the Geneva Convention of 28/07/1951, both the Congolese State as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have officially recognized these refugees. Moreover, and after a census, the National Commission for Refugees (NCR), together with the UNHCR have issued a refugee certificate to each of these refugees valid until 31/12/2021.

The RMDC appeals to the minds and the conscience of international community. In view of international norms, these Rwandan refugees should be protected as many other refugees around the world, especially that many of them are made of children under the age of 25, born in exile. In addition to this dehumanized youth, the Rwandan refugee group in the DRC is made of women and elderly people. The approaching attacks on these refugees are likely to cause an irreversible humanitarian disaster, a situation particularly sought by Paul Kagame and the torturers of humanity who only target the natural resources of the DR Congo.

In light with the above, the RMDC-Ubumwe is launching this alert and calls on all the people of goodwill to act against the imminent slaughter in Eastern DRC. Given the magnitude of the danger and its imminence, the United Nations and its partners, should intervene to defeat the Rwandan government’s planned massacre of refugees and instructs Paul Kagame to halt these attacks and repatriate his soldiers.

Done in Brussels, November 14, 2019

For the MRCD-Ubumwe, the College of Presidents:

Wilson IRATEGEKA, President-in-Office

Paul RUSESABAGINA, Vice-President

Kassim BUTOYI, Vice-President

Faustin TWAGIRAMUNGU, Vice-President and Spokesperson