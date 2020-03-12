Kagame Intimidates And Blocks Critics’ Access To Internet -US Government

The US government confirms that General Paul Kagame’s regime uses an aggressive internet strategy to silence Rwandans inside and outside the country. This is revealed in the US government report, Human Rights Practices: Rwanda, released on March 11, 2020. The Kagame internet strategy has two components. First, his regime blocks internet access within the country to ”websites critical of its policies, including websites of the Rwandan diaspora.” Second, the regime runs social media accounts are to ”intimidate individuals who post online comments considered critical of the government.” Rwandans, of course, already know this.

