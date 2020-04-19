Kagame Is Emperor Since Seizing Direct Power 20 Years Ago

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame has ruled Rwanda through four American presidencies and still counting. Kagame captured power as the triumphant military general in 1994 after four years of the bush war in Rwanda. Bill Clinton was the president of the United States.

When Kagame seized direct power by removing President Pasteur Bizimungu in 2000, Clinton was still president, handing over to George W Bush in 2001. Next came Barack Obama. During the Obama presidency, 2009 to 2017, Kagame consolidated power by changing the constitution so he would not leave office in 2017.

When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, so did Kagame who can stay in power until 3034 according to the amended constitution. Kagame is Rwanda’s emperor who has eliminated all opposition by jail, exile, and mysterious deaths.