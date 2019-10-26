Kagame Is Not Medically Fit To Run A Country. What Happens When He Suddenly Leaves The Scene?

By David Himbara
General Paul Kagame is not medically fit to run a country. His actions and speeches make this very clear. Look at these Kagame bizarre actions in 2019 alone:
- At the 2019 National Leadership Retreat, Kagame admitted that he had former minister Seth Sendashonga killed.
- On the same occasion, Kagame proclaimed that Uganda wants to remove him from power.
- Kagame dared close the common border with Uganda on February 27, 2019 – a transit point through which half of Rwandan international trade passes.
- Most recently, in the leaked address to his generals on October 19, 2019, Kagame stated that he will kill suspects on sight.
- Kagame is hardly in Rwanda – in 2019, he held only 7 cabinet meetings, versus nearly 50 trips abroad.
These are not actions and utterances of a normal head of state. These are signs of a medically-troubled ruler.
The question is – what happens when Kagame suddenly leaves the scene?
Which army general will grab power in Rwanda? Watch out. General James Kabarebe is a hungry and ruthless man and ran the military for decades. Might Kabarebe grab power? Is there another scenario in filling the vacuum created by a sudden incapacitation of the current Rwandan dictator, Kagame?
