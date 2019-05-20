Kagame is not only blocking Uganda border but also internet. VPN easily smashes Kagame internet blockage.

By David Himbara

Dear colleagues in Rwanda affected by General Paul Kagame’s internet cage, here are some good news — virtual private network (VPN). This tool should unblock Medium.com and other blocked websites. VPN is designed to circumvent censorship, among other things. The above video explains VPN and how it works. The website here lists top 10 VPN service providers. Good luck smashing Kagame’s internet blockade.☝🏿VPN may not smash Kagame’s blockage of Uganda border, but will unblock Medium.com and other blocked website in Kagame banana republic.