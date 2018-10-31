Kagame, Kabarebe And Mushikiwabo Celebrated Karegeya Murder. Justice Is About To Be Rendered.

By David Himbara

When Patrick Karegeya was murdered in South Africa on December 31, 2013, Rwanda head of state, General Paul Kagame said: ”You can’t betray Rwanda and not get punished for it. Anyone will reap the consequences. Anyone. It is a matter of time.” Defense Minister James Kabarebe said: ”Do not waste your time on reports that so and so was strangled with a rope in whatever country. When you choose to be a dog, you die like a dog, and the cleaners will wipe away the trash.” Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo called Karegeya a “self-declared” enemy of Rwanda. Referring to Karegeya’s death, she tweeted: “You expect pity?”

Dear Kagame and co, the wheel of justice in South Africa may turn slowly but unlike in Rwanda, the judiciary is independent and robust — Justice will be rendered.

On November 1, 2018, at Randburg Magistrate’s Court, an inquest begins in South Africa. The suspects are of course not available — they are Kagame killing squads that have murdered exiled Rwandans in foreign countries since the 1990s. The mentioning of the case will take place at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, followed by scheduling and postponement possibly to January 2019. This postponement is to enable other interested parties get access to the files. In January 2019, the court will listen to witnesses and if all goes as expected, indictments would soon follow. Kagame will certainly be up in arms seeking to contain the damage. Try as he will, however, he will not succeed in intimidating South Africa’s judicial process. Justice will be rendered.