Kagame Military Claims Byabagamba Tried To Escape A Maximum-Security Prison During Covid19 Lockdown, In A Country That Closed Borders Since February 2019

By David Himbara

Byabagamba guarding Kagame at the warfront

On April 9, 2020, Rwandan military made a surprising announcement. The military accused Byabagamba of engaging in ”criminal activities related to attempting to commit corruption and attempt to escape from a prison” with inside and outside accomplices. Byabagamba has spent the past 6 years in prison at Kanombe super maximum-security military prison at Kanombe, Kigali.

Byabagamba was arrested on August 24, 2014 and imprisoned for the most pathetic charges that would not stand in a normal country. The so-called crimes included inciting insurrection or trouble amongst the population; tarnishing the image of the government; concealing firearms; and contempt of the national flag. On 27 December 2019, the Court of Appeal sentenced Byabagamba to an imprisonment of 15 years.

Here is the question. How could Byabagamba even think of escaping a military prison? He is imprisoned in super-maximum security military prison at Kanombe, Kigali. This facility represents the most secure levels of custody in the Rwandan prison system. Prisoners at Kanombe are held in solitary confinement for 24 hours a day.