Kagame Minister Attacked The Outgoing Head Of La Francophonie For Mentioning The Rwigara Trial

By David Himbara

Ambassador Olivier Nduhungirehe, Kagame’s Minister of State in charge of the East African Community, became rather undiplomatic today. He attacked Michaelle Jean, the outgoing Secretary General of La Francophonie. And what was Michaelle Jean’s crime? She mentioned the trial of the opposition leader, Diane Rwigara and her mother. Jean made the following comments on Twitter:

”Let’s follow with the utmost attention the trial #Rwanda against the freedom of expression activist #DianeRwigara and his mother released on a provisional basis in early October, accused before a Kigali court of “incitement to insurrection”.

And what was Ambassador Nduhungirehe’s response? The Ambassador threw diplomacy to the wind and became vulgar:

”The bitterness of defeat makes you lose your mind, Madame! A new secretary general has been elected and you have not, in the last few weeks you have left, the right to use your position to settle accounts with your successor @LMushikiwabo and his country.”

The minister for East Africa must have earned a praise or two from his boss — they sound the same. Attack anything that move. And as loudly as possible.