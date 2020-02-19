Kagame, Much Of US$200 Million World Bank Loan To Revive Education Is Building Latrines. You Are Right. Rwanda’s Education Is A Mess – Thanks To You.

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame and Madam Jeannette Kagame Nyiramongi at the 2020 Leadership Retreat

General Paul Kagame described Rwanda’s education as a mess which cannot produce skills the country needs. His prime minister, Eduardo Ngirente said that Rwanda’s education is so poor that in fifteen years it may fail to produce a mayor. And on February 18, 2020, Kagame’s New Times editorialized that “our education is sinking.” Yet, since 2000, Kagame has been implementing Vision 2020 to turn Rwanda into a middle-income knowledge-based economy. Embarrassingly, Kagame acquired in 2019 a US$200 million World Bank loan to revive basic education, much of which will build latrines and classrooms. Kagame had to seek loans to build even latrines. Read more about Kagame’s latrines and education shambles in my book, Rwanda’s Stillborn Middle-Income Economy.