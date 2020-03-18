Kagame Must Stop Gimmicks And Develop A Real Coronavirus Strategy -Covid-19 Cases In Rwanda Suddenly Increased To 8

Rwanda now has the highest Covid19 cases in the East Africa region. Rwanda’s cases have increased from 1 to 8, against Ethiopia’s 4, and Kenya’s 3. The 4 new Rwandan cases are a 34-year-old Rwandan who arrived from South Sudan, his brother, a 36-year-old who arrived from Fiji via the US and Qatar. The third case is of a 30-year-old with no recent travel history, while the fourth case is of a 22-year-old Ugandan who came to Rwanda via London.

General Paul Kagame, meanwhile, is engaged in gimmicks.

Kagame is engaged in a ”wash-hands against Covid19” challenge in which he invited several individuals including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Kagame, grow up. Develop and publish a coherent Coronavirus strategy for the 12 million mostly poor Rwandans. This is not the time for cheap popularity games.