Urujeni Feza Bakuramutsa is the new director of cabinet in General Paul Kagame’s presidency. Bakuramutsa replaces Ines Mpambara who was the longest-serving director of cabinet for 11 years. Mpambara was effectively the second in-command in running Rwanda. She literally ran Rwanda for Kagame who was rarely in the country until Coronavirus grounded him. Mpambara famously gave the late Kizito Mihigo an ugly choice: either tow the Kagame line or die. Mihigo died in police custody. Enter Urujeni Feza Bakuramutsa. Mpambara and Bakuramutsa share one major feature -both graduated from the Imbuto Foundation, Mrs Jeannette Kagame Nyiramongi’s power centre. The grooming by Nyiramongi is now a prerequisite for ascending to the second most powerful position in Kagame’s Rwanda — director of cabinet.
Kagame, Nyiramongi’s Imbuto Foundation, And Power Execution In Rwanda
