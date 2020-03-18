Kagame Nyiramongi’s School Hit By Covid19 -Coronavirus Attacks Every Class

Madam Jeannette Kagame Nyiramongi at Green Hills Academy Graduation Ceremony, Kigali, 15 June 2019.

Coronavirus does not discriminate — it attacks the rich and poor alike. In Rwanda, Covid19 attacked no less than Madam Jeannette Kagame Nyiramongi’s Green Hills Academy (GHA). Evidently, one of the school’s teachers contracted Covid19, as explained by Lisa Biasillo, the Head of School on March 15, 2020: ”the staff member who has tested positive for COVID19 is currently recovering well in isolation…Therefore, GHA has made the decision to lock down the campus.” Meanwhile, don’t expect such developments to be reported in Rwanda. Report such news and you go to jail. Stay tuned.