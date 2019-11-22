Kagame Received Aid From His Wife Nyiramongi To Fix Rwanda’s Health Sector

By David Himbara

Madame Jeannette Kagame Nyiramongi is now a major donor to her husband, General Paul Kagame. She donated 20 ambulances.

Madame Jeannette Kagame Nyiramongi has become a major donor to her husband, General Paul Kagame. According to Kagame’s newspaper, The New Times, Nyiramongi donated 20 brand new Toyota Landcruiser ambulances to fix the health sector. The total cost of the ambulances was RWF1,000,000,000.00 or US$1,072,549.00. Nyiramongi was apparently motivated by the dire needs of ambulances in Kagame’s Rwanda. The New Times describes the deplorable ambulance situation in Rwanda as follows:

“The Ministry of Health targets that at least one ambulance is available for every 40,000 citizens. However, almost half of the fleet is old and there is a gap of around 174 ambulances if these old ambulances are to be replaced.”

Nyiramongi’s donation to Kagame was executed via her Imbuto Foundation. This act most generous of Nyiramongi. One question must be posed, however. Where did the good lady find the cash?