Kagame Received News That He Won’t Host Commonwealth (Satire😂)

NEWS: CHOGM 2020 CANCELLED DUE TO GROWING CONCERNS OVER COVID-19 VIRUS

After careful consultation with our member states regarding the health and safety of everyone in the Commonwealth — Her Majesty the Queen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and heads of state — we have made the difficult decision to cancel CHOGM2020, scheduled for June, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event in the Republic of Rwanda. But we know cancelling the Summit is the right decision based on the information we have today.

We thank His Excellency General Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, for having generously offered to host CHOGM 2020.

Most Sincerely,

Commonwealth Secretary, London, the United Kingdom.