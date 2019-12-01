Kagame Recycled Nyiramongi Who Is Now Effectively Deputy President

By David Himbara

In July-September 2016, General Paul Kagame banished his once powerful wife Jeannette Kagame Nyiramongi. She disappeared from public view. No one knew for sure what had befallen Nyiramongi. This was also the time Kagame dumped Nyiramongi’s friends, including Eugène-Gasana, the then Rwanda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Nyiramongi’s other friend, the then health minister Agnes Binagwaho also fell by the way side. Nyiramongi was unquestionably in deep trouble, isolated and pretty much stayed out of view.

Nyiramongi is back in favour and is behaving as deputy president

Fast forward to 2019, Nyiramongi is back in favour. Nyiramongi is once again the number two of the Rwandan rulers – the lady is now deputizing General Kagame. For example, on November 13, 2019, Nyiramongi led the Rwandan government delegation to Kenya, which included foreign minister Vincent Biruta. On November 21, 2019, Nyiramongi received the delegation of the African Caribbean and Pacific States & Europian Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly. On November 22, 2019, Nyiramongi donated 20 brand new ambulances to her husband’s government to improve access to health services. On November 29, 2019, Nyiramongi received Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of UNFPA and Fode Ndiaye, UN Rwanda Resident Coordinator. On November 29, 2019, Nyiramongi joined the Catholic Church to discuss its role in promoting unity and reconciliation. And on December 1, 2019, Nyiramongi led Rwandans in the car-free day bi-monthly fitness exercise.

Nyiramongi is back. As Kagame continues his global tours, he can count on deputy president Nyiramongi to keep the ship afloat.