Kagame Recycles Nshuti For 6th Time – Stay Tuned

General Paul Kagame and Manasseh Nshuti were friends from the streets in their younger days. As head of state, Kagame keeps recycling Nshuti from office to office sometimes barely a year in the post. Kagame first made Nshuti Minister of (1) Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism. Kagame then moved Nshuti to (2) Finance and Economic Planning, and later to (3) Public Service and Labour. Kagame dumped Nshuti from ministerial posts to his (4) economic advisor. From there, Kagame made Nshuti (5) the executive chairman of Crystal Ventures Ltd, the US$500 million business empire of the ruling party. It was back in 2013 when Kagame sacked Nshuti from Crystal Ventures Ltd. For 7 years, Kagame seems to have forgotten Nshuti. Fast forward to April 30, 2020. Kagame recycled Nshuti into the junior minister in (6) the ministry of foreign affairs. Will Nshuti last this time? Stay tuned.