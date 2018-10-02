Kagame Should Ban Photographs Instead Of Cartoons

By David Himbara

Rwanda’s General Paul Kagame says that cartoonists “humiliate” him. That is why he has banned cartoons. Photographs make him look much worse. Looking at Kagame’s pictures below, they depict a troubled soul than any cartoonist can hope to capture in a drawing. That is why photographs pose a bigger threat to Kagame than cartoons — he should ban pictures instead. Either way, the Rwandan ruler is shooting the messenger — Kagame is banning the bearers of bad news, instead of addressing the message. And the message is that Kagame is unhinged and unfit to govern. He has hijacked Rwanda.