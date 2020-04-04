Kagame Stops Illegal Agaciro Tax He Imposed On Rwandans Since 2012

Since 2012, General Paul Kagame imposed an illegal tax on the people of Rwanda. Rwandan employers and employees were forced to make contributions to the infamous Agaciro Development Fund (ADF) via monthly deductions from salaries and incomes. ADF was supposedly to grow into a large sovereign fund through which Rwanda would finance its own development, instead being heavily-dependent on foreign aid. On April 2, 2020, Kagame stopped ADF monthly deductions – hopefully for good. Given that the Rwandan economy has ground to a halt, as the International Monetary Fund has explained, there no salaries or incomes from which to deduct ADF illegal tax. Stay tuned.