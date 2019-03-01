Kagame Suicidal Politics Collapsed Rwandan Currency

By David Himbara

As of March 1, 2019, to buy US$1 you need RWF902.7.

As General Paul Kagame continues to play suicidal politics of closing an international border through which Rwanda’s exports and imports pass, the first causality is the Rwandan currency.

As the above chart shows, Kagame suicidal politics just collapsed the Rwandan currency to its lowest level ever. As of March 1, 2019, to buy US$1 you need RWF 902.7.

Do we need further evidence that suicidal politics leads to economic and financial collapse? Welcome to Kagame’s Rwanda.