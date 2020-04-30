Kagame the businessman donated $213,881 to Kagame the government man to fight covid19😂

Great news. Crystal Ventures Ltd (CVL) donated RWF200 million to the Kagame government to fight Covid19. In dollar terms, that is US$213,881. CVL is the US$500 million business empire that belongs to Kagame and his ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF). CVL empire includes Inyange Industries, ISCO, NPD, Real Contractors, East African Granite Industries, Ruliba Clays, Bourbon Coffee, Nexus and StoneCraft. It is great that Kagame the businessman remembered to donate to Kagame the government man.😂