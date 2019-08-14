Kagame Too Exhausted For Rwanda Day? Too Much Traveling.

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame may too exhausted to attend his Rwanda Day. He has dumped his Rwanda Day due to ”unforeseen circumstances.” Kagame was to hold his Rwanda Day in Germany on August 24, 2019. The man has so far attended 40 events outside Rwanda from January to August 2019 as follows:

Launch of SDGs Sub-Regional Centre for Southern Africa | Lusaka, 7 August 2019. Witnessing Signing of Peace and Reconciliation Agreement | Maputo, Mozambique, 6 August 2019. Meeting with the Prince of Wales at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, UK | July 23rd, 2019. Quadripartite Summit | Luanda, Angola, 12 July 2019. 12th Extraordinary African Union Summit | Niamey, Niger, 7 July 2019. State visit to Botswana | Gaborone, 28 June 2019. Attending Madagascar on the 59th Anniversary of Independence, 27 June 2019. Attending European Development Days. | Brussels, Belgium, 19 June 2019. National Democracy Day| Abuja, Nigeria, 12 June 2019. Attending Anti-Corruption Summit | Abuja, Nigeria, 11 June 2019. Visiting Gabon | Gabon, June 10, 2019. Attending his son’s graduation at Williams College | Williamstown, USA 2019, June 2, 2019. Visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo | Kinshasa, 31 May 2019 Attending his daughter’s graduation at Columbia University | New York, USA, 19 May 2019. Meeting with Young Presidents’ Organization Paris Chapter | Paris, France, 17 May 2019. Attending VivaTech2019 | Paris, France, 17 May 2019. Attending 22nd Milken Institute Global Conference | Los Angeles, USA, 30 April 2019. Attending World Economic Forum Center for 4th Industrial Revolution Business Roundtable | San Francisco, USA, 29 April 2019. Attending Broadband Commission meeting for Sustainable Development | San Francisco, USA, 29 April 2019. Watching Basketball |Oakland, USA, 29 April 2019. Visiting Tarana Wireless Offices | San Francisco, USA, 28 April 2019. Attending AU Troika Summit on Libya and Sudan | Cairo, Egypt, 23 April 2019. Visiting Saddleback Church | California, USA, 14 April 2019. Attending UN reflection on the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda |United Nations Headquarters | New York, 12 April 2019. Attending NBA Board of Governors Dinner | New York, USA, 11 April 2019. Attending swearing-in of President Macky Sall of Senegal | Dakar, 2 April 2019. Working Visit to Angola | Luanda, 21 March 2019. Working visit to Tanzania | Dar es Salaam, 8 March 2019. Attending Young Presidents’ Organization | Cape Town, South Africa, 5 — 6 March 2019. Attending Fespaco 2019 | Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 2 March 2019. Meeting with Business Leaders hosted by Hiinga | Charlotte USA, 18 February 2019. Attending All-Stars Baseball | Charlotte USA, 17 — 18 February 2019. Attending Munich Security Conference | Munich, Germany, 14 February 2019. Attending Milken Middle East and North Africa Summit | Abu Dhabi, 13 February 2019. Attending World Government Summit | Dubai, 13 February 2019. Attending Ordinary Session of the African Union | Addis Ababa, 11 February 2019. Attending the 20th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State | Arusha, 1 February 2019. Attending the World Economic Forum | Davis, 22 — 24 January 2019. Attending High-Level Consultation Meeting of Heads of State on the Situation in DRC | Addis Ababa, 17 January 2019. Official visit to Japan | Tokyo, 8 January 2019.

This is insane.