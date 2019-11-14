Kagame Visited Rwanda To Entertain Former Tennis Star Sharapova😂

General Paul Kagame took a break from his global tour to visit Rwanda. In the last two months, Kagame’s global tours took him to eight countries as follows:

Seattle, USA; Bonn, Germany; Marrakech, Morocco; Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; Bangui, Central African Republic; Sochi, Russia; Doha, Qatar; and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kagame then decided to take a break from his global tour to entertain the former tennis star Maria Sharapova on November 14, 2019. Kagame must have been very pleased with Sharapova’s remarks. Sharapova said that “it was an honour meeting you, President Kagame and spending time with your family. Rwanda, you are so special.”

Not everyone was pleased with Sharapova’s visit to his newfound friends, Kagame and his family. Angad Kaur asked Sharapova to do some research to find who the real Kagame is. Kaur said:

@MariaSharapova, please do some real research on this president’s #humanrights violations and strong man tactics before you say something like that. Diane Rwigara was arrested for running against him. Read also God Sleeps in Rwanda by Joseph Sebarenzi.

So, when and where is the General taking off to next in his global travels? Stay tuned.😂